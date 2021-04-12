Government investing $1.5 million to improve food self-sufficiency

The Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries will invest $1.5 million to improve food self-sufficiency in New Brunswick.

A release states work to date has included evaluating the threats, risks and vulnerabilities to the current food value chain and exploring the best options to address them.

Key initatives have been implemented to strengthen fruit and vegetable production, controlled environment farming and indoor farming, distribution and food processing, while also expanding abatoir capacity.

Government says an additional $660,000 will also be invested to support changes to the AgriStability program that helps farmers manage risk to their income by providing financial assistance whem their farm business experiences a large margin decline.