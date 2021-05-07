Government, NB Power, Gaia Project launch Centre of Excellence for Energy

The Centre of Excellence for Energy will give high school students the chance to learn from industry experts while gaining valuable skills.

Launched by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, in partnership with NB Power and the Gaia Project, the centre aims to capture the diversity of the energy sector and give students curriculum-connected experiences.

A release states the centre will be supported by education specialists, industry experts and other educators

The province says partners are sought for their ability to provide the school system with timely information, expertise and access to advanced learning opportunities, and more will have the opportunity to become involved as the centre continues to be implemented.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is actively pursuing the development of other centres in entrepreneurship, health and cybersecurity.

Government says the centre of excellence model is part of the Future NB initiative, which aims to provide all students a chance to engage in experiential learning opportunities prior to graduation.