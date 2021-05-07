Government releases 90-day review of rental landscape

New Brunswick has released its 90-day review of the rental landscape in the province.

A release says the review highlighted gaps in access to affordable and adequate housing for many New Brunswickers due to higher rents and lower vacancy, as well as a gap between what New Brunswickers need and what is available on the rental market.

The province says the review identified solutions that are already underway and put forward new recommendations to strengthen government services, limit rent increases to once per year, ensure the recruitment of construction workers and builders, and involve tenants, landlords and developers in the re-design of services.

The complete review and recommendations have been submitted to government for review and so next steps can be identified.