Government releases third-quarter results

The provincial government has released its results for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

They show a projected deficit of $12.7 million, compared to the budgeted $92.4 million surplus.

The Department of Finance and Treasury Board says the net debt is projected to reach $13.9 billion, which is an increase of $209.9 million from what was budgeted.

In a release, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves said, "this past year, our focus has been on safely restoring our economy and ensuring the health and safety of New Brunswickers."

Provincial revenue is projected to be $19.7 million lower than budget, mainly due to COVID-19, while total expenses are projected to be $85.4 million over budget.

Government says the majority of the extra expenses are offset by federal revenue from the Safe Restart Agreement, the Safe Return to Class Fund and the essential workers wage top-up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real GDP growth for the province is projected at -3.9% for 2020.