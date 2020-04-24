Government removes 30-day limit on prescription drugs

The provincial government is eliminating the 30-day limit on prescription drugs where shortages do not exist.

Premier Blaine Higgs made the announcement at a press conference in Fredericton on Thursday.

The province says in some cases the limit, recommended by the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists, had resulted in people paying additional dispensing fees and co-payments.

In a release, the Premier says, "we are taking this action to ensure our vulnerable population is not put in a position where they have to choose among paying their medication, buying groceries, or paying their rent."

To mitigate against potential drug shortages, government announced a working group will be created to identify those drugs which could experience a shortage.

A 30-day supply limitation will be imposed if necessary to protect the supply.

In response to the government action, the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists says it is "gravely disappointed".

In a release, Sam Lanctin, Registrar of the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists, says, "We are deeply concerned about the health of New Brunswickers and we take no solace in this political decision to unilaterally ignore our professional advice and valid concerns."

The College says there will almost certainly be instances where patients cannot get the requested medication, regardless of what pharmacies are ordering from suppliers.

According to the release, in the early days of the pandemic, demand for prescription drugs increased more than 200% nationally.

Mr. Lanctin added New Brunswickers can assist with avoiding a drug shortage by voluntarily opting for 30-day refills instead of 60 or 90 days.