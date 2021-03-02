Government renews Air Quality approval for Irving Paper Ltd. Bayside Drive mill

The province will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the Irving Paper Ltd. Bayside Drive mill in Saint John.

A release states Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

The company operates a pulp and paper mill that produces pulp from softwood products, along with specialty grade paper.

The current air quality approval expires on March 31st with the new approval taking effect on April 1st.