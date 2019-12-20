Government Vote-Buying Sends the Wrong Message: CUPE

CUPE is calling the reclassification of New Brunswick paramedics as medical professionals nothing more than a "vote buying exercise".

A release from the union says the executive members of Locals 1252 and 4848 met with the Ministers of Health and Finance, as well as the Premier, on multiple occasions to discuss the need for proper compensation and recruitment for paramedics, but the government did not make a single commitment to address the issues.

Norma Robinson, President of CUPE Local 1252, says in the release, "the move had nothing to do with compensation".

Andrew McLean, CP of Local 4848 adds moving paramedics to another union wasn't necessary when government simply needed to address proper compensation packages.

He adds, "What this has really done to the paramedics of this province is silence their voices when it comes to addressing working conditions and more importantly, poor unit coverage for rural communities of this province."

Robinson also said the Premier has used the reclassification of paramedics to secure his passing of Bill 17 to further restrict the rights of nursing home workers to a fair deal.