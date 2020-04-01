Governments start looking at longer-term measures to slow COVID-19 spread

Governments across Canada have begun implementing longer-term plans to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the feds are ramping up efforts to manufacture and distribute key medical supplies, saying the government is bracing for a worst-case scenario.

Ottawa is also allocating $2 billion to buy protective equipment for health-care workers across the country.

Meanwhile, two provinces are settling in for a longer period of physical distancing by announcing that schools will remain closed for at least a month longer than originally planned.

The Manitoba government says schools are closed indefinitely, while Ontario is extending its current closure until at least May.

COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, with health authorities now reporting more than 7,700 total cases.