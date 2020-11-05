Governments supporting early learning, child-care services

The province and Ottawa are creating and supporting more high quality, affordable child care in New Brunswick.

The one-year Early Learning and Child Care Agreement allocates nearly $10 million in 2020-21 for early learning and child-care investments in the province.

Specifically, government will continue collaborating with the child-care sector to maintain the New Brunswick Early Learning Centres designation.

This will help achieve the goal of more access to affordable, high-quality child care in both English and French by 2030.