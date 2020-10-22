Gowan Brae reports increase in rounds played amid pandemic

It looks like golf may have been the preferred cure for 'cabin fever' this summer.

While several sports and other activities were on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club in Bathurst was busy.

Club manager Adam Chamberlain says there was an uptick in golf rounds played this summer at Gowan Brae as well as at club's across New Brunswick and the rest of Canada.

Since golf was able to be safety played during the pandemic, more people turned up to play which he says is great for the industry.