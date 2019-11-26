Grain growers set to make case in Ottawa for urgent end to CN strike

Canadian farmers are descending on Ottawa to press for urgent action to end the Canadian National Railway Co. rail strike now entering its second week.

This afternoon, grain growers will hold a press conference to outline how the shutdown is impacting their industry, which is already struggling with a tough harvest.

And tomorrow, a group of farmers from across the country are expected in Ottawa to do the same.

About 3,200 CN workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, walked off the job on Nov. 19 over concerns about long hours, fatigue and dangerous working conditions.

The direct impact of the work stoppage is beginning to be felt across the industry, yesterday, fertilizer company Nutrien announced a two-week shutdown of its largest potash mine east of Regina because of the strike.

Agriculture groups, and the Opposition Conservatives, have been among those demanding that the Liberal government call the House of Commons back sooner than its Dec. 5 start date to legislate the employees back to work.