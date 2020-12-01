Grand Falls man sentenced on child pornography charges

A 35-year-old man will spend the next 14 months behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Jimmy Dube of Grand Falls was arrested in February of 2019 following a year-long investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

A search of Dube's home resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices.

In addition to jail time, Dube has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for twenty years and is required to submit a sample of DNA.

He'll be required to follow several court-ordered conditions upon his release, including not being around children.