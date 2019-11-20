Grand Falls man wanted in Saint-André home invasion

The West District RCMP is asking the public for help locating a man from Grand Falls who is wanted on a warrant in connection with a home invasion and assault in Saint-André last December.

A release says a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Benny Parent was issued in Edmundston Provincial Court on October 28.

Police say Parent is charged with breaking and entering, committing an indictable offence inside a dwelling house, uttering threats and assault.

RCMP add these charges stem from an incident where a residence in Saint-André was broken into and the occupants were allegedly threatened and assaulted on December 14, 2018.

Parent is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing about 180 lbs., has brown hair and eyes, and is known to frequent the Grand Falls, Perth-Andover and Tobique First Nation areas.

Anyone who sees Parent is encouraged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benny Parent is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).