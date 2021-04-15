Grand Falls region moves to Orange Level at midnight, 8 new cases reported in N.B. Thursday

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) will move to the Orange Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the Grand Falls region has seen improvement, but added the Edmundston and Upper Madawaska region will remain in lockdown "for at least another week".

Under the Orange Level, households can have a Steady 10 list of contacts, restaurant dining rooms can open, and spas, salons, fitness centres and entertainment centres can operate under a COVID-19 operational plan with added public health measures.

In-person services at faith venues are capped at 50 participants and sports teams are limited to practices within a single team.

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday, with two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), a case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), four cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and a case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

With 11 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 140, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 10

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 8

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 104

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are 18 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 12 people in ICU.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing to all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are asymptomatic.

Residents may request a test online or by calling Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.