Green economy think tank gives thumbs up to tree planting promise

An Ottawa-based green economy think tank says the federal government's promise to plant two billion trees over the next 10 years is a cheap way to pull greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tree promise is part of a $3-billion pledge for land and water conservation projects between now and 2030.

The Smart Prosperity Institute at the University of Ottawa says planting two billion additional trees is possible and helpful as trees are one of the best natural ways to absorb greenhouse gases produced from burning fossil fuels.

The study suggests planting that many new trees could reduce emissions between two and four million tonnes a year in 2030, growing to twice that amount by 2050 as the trees mature and can absorb more carbon dioxide.

That could amount to about five per cent of the additional emissions Canada needs to cut in order to hit its Paris climate targets to reduce emissions by 2030 to be 70 per cent of what they were in 2005.

The study predicts the cost per tonne of carbon dioxide absorbed would range from $16 to $36, less than the $50 a tonne carbon tax that will be in place by 2022.