Green leadership race hits home stretch, winner to be announced in Ottawa Oct. 3

One month before the Green Party of Canada picks its next leader, Toronto international-affairs expert Annamie Paul has widened her fundraising lead over her nearest competitor.



The contest is in the final stretch, with plans to announce the winner Oct. 3 at an event in Ottawa.



The party cancelled plans for an in-person leadership convention in Prince Edward Island that weekend because of COVID-19.



Eight people made the final ballot this week, meeting a Tuesday deadline to submit the final entrance fees and 150 additional signatures from party members.



As of Aug. 31, Paul, who previously worked as an adviser at the International Criminal Court and founded two social non-profit companies, had raised $186,326.



Montreal-based class0action lawyer Dimitri Lascaris is in second-place in the money game, at $112,069.