'Green Paper on Education' consultation tour coming to northeast NB

The provincial government's 'Green Paper on Education' consultation tour makes a few stops in this part of the province next week.

The sessions aim to give students, teachers, parents, school employees and community partners a chance to meet with Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy and share their thoughts on the document.

An English session is slated for next Tuesday at Miramichi Valley High School in Miramichi while a French session will take place at Polyvalente W.-Arthur-Losier in Tracadie next Wednesday.

The 'Succeeding at Home: A Green Paper on Education in New Brunswick' document outlines specific proposals for who to transform the province's education system.

