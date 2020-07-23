Green Party candidate announced for Restigouche-Chaleur riding

The Restigouche-Chaleur Registered District Association(RDA) for the Green Party of New Brunswick has announced its candidate for the next provincial election.

The RDA announced Thursday that Montreal native Marie Lariviere will run under the Green banner for the Restigouche-Chaleur riding.

The organization says Lariviere has a strong teaching background and has held several positions within the public service.

She has been a member of several local board of directors and has served as Chair of the Beresford Local Services District since 2017.

Lariviere retired from the public service in 2019.