Green Party expects eight candidates on final leadership ballot

Green Party officials said Monday they anticipate eight people will be able to hit Tuesday's deadline to submit another $20,000 and make it onto the ballot for the party's leadership vote in October.



The party is selecting a new leader for the first time in 14 years, after Elizabeth May stepped down after the 2019 federal election.



Candidates were required to submit 100 signatures and an initial $10,000 non-refundable deposit to be accepted into the race by June 3, and another 150 signatures and $20,000 are due Sept. 1.



Former international criminal court adviser Annamie Paul hit the markers almost two weeks ahead of schedule, submitting her final deposit and signatures on Aug. 19.



Green spokeswoman Rosie Emery said as of Monday afternoon, Montreal-based lawyer Dimitri Lascaris and Yellowknife-based emergency doctor Courtney Howard had also made the cut.



Emery said another five were expected to do so by the deadline.