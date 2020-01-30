Green Party leader calls on Higgs to tackle poverty 'head-on' in upcoming provincial budget

New Brunswick's Green Partly leader says compassion should be the fuel that drives government, but that it seems to be in short supply.

As Premier Blaine Higgs contemplates the 'State of the Province' ahead of the provincial budget, David Coon says the wellbeing of all New Brunswickers, especailly the most vulnerable, need to be considered a key marker of the province's success.

In a media release on Thursday, Coon says 'hungry children, tent cities, frequent suicides, a crystal meth epidemic, and a high murder rate of intimate partners underline the fact that the well-being of New Brunswickers has not been at the centre of government decision-making for many years.'

He's calling on Higgs to commit to tackling poverty head-on by increasing income assistance rates, developing a 'basic income guarantee', and creating affordable housing.

Coon says 'a thriving society is one that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens and follows up with concrete policies to improve quality of life, not just GDP'.