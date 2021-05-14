Greyhound Canada to cut all routes, end operations

Greyhound Canada is permanently cutting all bus routes across the country, shutting down the intercity bus carrier's operations in Canada after nearly a century of service.



The motor coach company says its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec will cease permanently on Thursday.



Its American affiliate, Greyhound Lines, Inc., will continue to operate cross-border routes to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver once the border reopens.



The decision comes a year after Greyhound Canada temporarily suspended all service due to a sharp decline in passengers and mounting travel restrictions amid the first wave of COVID-19.



Greyhound Canada senior vice-president Stuart Kendrick says the complete loss of ``farebox revenue'' during the pandemic forced the company to permanently cease operations.



He says it was a very tough decision and he regrets the impact it will have on staff and customers.

