Grocers offer $2/hour raise to workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Metro and Loblaw are raising wages for grocery store and distribution centre workers by $2 per hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro and the union that represents Loblaw workers say the wage boost is retroactive to March 8.

Metro says the raise will last until May 2, but the Loblaw union did not give an end date.

They say the raise is an acknowledgment of the tough but necessary work their employees are doing during an unprecedented time.

Grocery stores are an essential service, so they can't be shuttered during the pandemic, even for the sake of social distancing.

Both chains are also due to install Plexiglas barriers at service counters in an effort to protect employees from becoming infected.