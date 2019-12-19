Group of business people float idea of 'community nursing home' for Saint-Isidore

A group of business people in Saint-Isidore is trying to convince the province to get on board with a different type of nursing home.

The group is proposing a new 60-bed facility that would also provide community services like daycare, hot meals, and social activities for local seniors.

It's not yet known how much it would cost to build such a facility.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports it would be built by the private sector and managed by Villa Saint-Joseph de Tracadie if it gets the go-ahead.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)