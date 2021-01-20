Groups call on province to close schools in Red Level zones, provide more income support to parents

The New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice is backing a call by the New Brunswick Teachers Federation to close schools in Red Level zones.

The groups say keeping schools open in Red Level zones is short-sighted and puts teachers and students at risk so parents can continue to work.

Common Front's Abram Lutes says keeping schools open also offloads the responsibility for handling outbreaks on to workers and that a more comprehensive response putting workers first is needed if COVID-19 is to be contained for everyone.

The organization say schools should not be used as daycares during an outbreak and that government needs to provide more income supports for parents and children to stay home.