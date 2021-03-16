Half of Canadians want first COVID-19 vaccine available: Poll

A new poll suggests about half of Canadians are willing to get immunized against COVID-19 the first chance they get, while one quarter would wait for a vaccine they prefer.



Fifty-one per cent of respondents to the online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say they will take whichever of the four COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in Canada is offered to them first.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered reassurances on the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Monday after Germany joined other European countries pausing its use over reports of blood clots in some recipients.



The poll also found that 41 per cent of respondents say the worst of the COVID-19 crisis is already behind us, while 25 per cent say we are now in the worst period of the crisis.



Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says Canadians seem to be feeling that we're rounding the corner as vaccination campaigns are ramping up across the country.



The online poll of 1,512 adult Canadians was carried out March 12 to 14 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based surveys are not considered random samples.