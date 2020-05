Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

A Halifax research team selected to conduct the first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine was also involved in trials that eventually led to a vaccine for the Ebola virus.



Health Canada has approved trials that will be conducted at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University.



The centre's director, Dr. Scott Halperin, says the lab was one of several in Canada and the U.S. whose work starting in 2014 eventually saw an "emergency release'' of an Ebola vaccine that was used in West Africa before a third phase of clinical trials had been completed.



Halperin says it's possible the same emergency release could happen in Canada with a potential COVID-19 vaccine if it shows potential and is deemed safe, expediting a process that usually takes a number of years to complete.



The Halifax researchers will be building on work by a Chinese manufacturer that is already conducting human clinical trials for the vaccine.



Halperin says the first phase trial should be underway within the next three weeks once final approval is given by the centre's research ethics board.