Halifax man charged after allegedly assaulting police in Moncton

A Halifax man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting police.

The RCMP says officers responded Saturday to a report of a disturbance at a convenience store on Killam Drive.

A man and woman believed to have been involved were located nearby.

Police tried to arrest the man after identifying him as a person of interest in another investigation.

After a struggle, the man tried to flee the scene in a nearby police cruiser but collided with another cruiser that had just arrived on scene.

27-year-old John Jay Anderson of Halifax is charged with assaulting a police officer.

He'll remain in custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.