Halifax Mooseheads employee tests positive for COVID-19

Players and staff with the Halifax Mooseheads are self-monitoring after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

In a media release Saturday, the club says the employee hasn't been in contact with any players or hockey staff and health officials have not recommended further action..

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says members of the organization who have been in contacted with the infected individual will be tested.

The Mooseheads have postponed Wednesday game against Cape Breton.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan played Halifax on the road last Friday, a day before Halifax announced the positive test result.