Hardest hit businesses call for extension of federal wage, rent subsidies

Canadian businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are calling on the federal government to extend emergency relief programs beyond the current deadline of June 5.



The Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses is calling for the federal wage subsidy and the federal rent subsidy programs to be continued until the end of the year.



The coalition, which represents hotel, tourism, arts, culture and hospitality industries, is backing up its call with the results of a survey it conducted among its members earlier this month.



Almost 6,000 businesses responded to the survey and fully 60 per cent of them said they'll go under without sustained access to federal support programs.



Only 14 per cent said they have access to sufficient financing from regular sources to survive.



And just 12 per cent said they have sufficient internal resources to stay afloat.