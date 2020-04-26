Harvest postpones 30th anniversary celebration until 2021

The 30th anniversary of Harvest Jazz and Blues has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Harvest's Board of Directors confirmed in a release Friday the festival will not take place this September.

Brent Staeben, the Festival's Director of Music Programming said in a release, "It is heartbreaking not to be able to present for you the incredible festival we had booked to celebrate our 30th anniversary"

The decision was made following the announcement from the province that concerts and festivals are prohibited until next year, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community musicians, volunteers, partners and patrons.