Havelock man charged following stabbing incident in Dieppe

A 34-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, following a stabbing incident in Dieppe.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report on Tuesday of an incident on Champlain Street where a 43-year-old man had been stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

The victim treated in hospital and released.

Ryan Reynolds of Havelock is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and aggravated assault.

Reynolds will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Friday.