Head of teachers federation concerned over student access to tech

The president of the Canadian Teachers Federation says she's concerned some students won't have access to technology to learn at home while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelley Morse says if two parents are working at home there may not be any devices for their kids to be doing school online.

And she says high-speed internet isn't available in some communities around the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will be making a COVID-19-related announcement related to youth in the coming days.

Morse is hoping it will be related to equitable access to technology for students.

Provincial governments across Canada are working with teachers' unions to provide alternative ways to learn.

Karl Butler, a Grade 12 student in Guelph, Ontario, says he's learning by video and filling in worksheets posted online.

He says not having face-to-face interaction with teachers is challenging but he understands they're trying to figure out a new way of doing their jobs.