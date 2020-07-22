Head-on crash claims life of Big River woman

A 71-year-old woman has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Bathurst.



Police say the collision yesterday is believed to have occurred when a southbound SUV crossed the centre line of Route 11 and hit a northbound SUV head-on.



They say a woman from Big River who was driving the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.



Two people in the other vehicle, a 58-year-old man and 60-year-old woman from Val-Comeau, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.