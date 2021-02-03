Health Canada no longer considering animal suffering in poison license reviews

Health Canada says it won't consider animal suffering when the agency next reviews licences for poisons used to kill predators.



It says in a ruling that there's no scientific way to measure how animals suffer.



Sara Dubois, a wildlife biologist with the British Columbia S-P-C-A, says that's not true.



University labs have extensive animal welfare protocols and Australia and New Zealand have also moved toward such criteria.



Dubois also says ``An absence of information doesn't mean that pain and suffering doesn't happen.''



The decision on strychnine, compound 1080 and cyanide came after more than two years of public consultations sparked by a letter signed by 50 scientists and animal-welfare advocates from across Canada and three countries.



Animal science researchers have called strychnine a particularly painful and cruel way to die.



Alberta uses it to poison wolves in an attempt to protect vulnerable caribou populations.