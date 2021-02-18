Health Canada not ready yet to greenlight AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada is not yet ready to make a decision about approving the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, more than two weeks after it signaled the ruling could be imminent.

The World Health Organization gave its seal of approval to AstraZeneca Monday, and if Health Canada follows suit, almost 500,000 doses could be shipped to Canada in March through the global vaccine-sharing program known as COVAX.

But Health Canada is still having a back and forth with the British-based company on the clinical data behind the vaccine.

"Health Canada continues to work with AstraZeneca to receive the information needed to complete its review,'' said Kathleen Marriner, a spokeswoman for the department.

While it was expected AstraZeneca would be the third vaccine approved in Canada, it is now on the verge of being surpassed by Johnson and Johnson.

The Food and Drug Administration in the United States is meeting to decide on approving that vaccine Feb. 26, and the European Medicines Agency expects to make a decision in early March. Health Canada has been collaborating with both on vaccine reviews for COVID-19.



(Mia Rabson/The Canadian Press)