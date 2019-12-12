Health capital estimates for 2020-21

The Government of New Brunswick has released its health capital estimates for fiscal year 2020-21.

A release says work will begin on a $40-million project to construct a coronary care unit at the Moncton Hospital, as well as on a $91-million addition and renovation to the Saint John Regional Hospital as part of the Department of Health's 2020-21 capital budget.

Renovations at the Saint John Regional Hospital include a new medical and surgical intensive care unit and an oncology unit, and will allow for improvements to the New Brunswick Heart Centre that serves all New Brunswickers.

"Health care is one of our government's key priorities, and we are committed to making both the investments and transformations that are required to ensure our health system achieves three important principles: sustainability, quality and access," said Health Minister Hugh J. Flemming.

Other items in the capital budget include:

- $7 million for continuing work on the addition of a surgical suite and renovations at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

- $14.7 million for the maternal newborn unit project at the Moncton Hospital.

- $16 million for continuing additions and renovations at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

- $25 million for an addition and renovation project at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

The Department of Health says its capital budget will be $123.9 million for fiscal year 2020-21, with $78.9 million allocated to ongoing major capital projects, while $45 million has been allocated for capital improvements and the purchase of equipment.