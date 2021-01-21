Health-care pressure: Number of Atlantic Canadians over 75 will double in 20 years

A new study says the number of seniors in Atlantic Canada will increase by 32 per cent over the next 20 years, putting added pressure on the region's health-care system.

The study released today by the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says the most rapid growth will be among older seniors.

Policy analyst Fred Bergman says the number of Atlantic Canadians aged 75 and older will double by 2040.

The independent think tank says these changes in demographic patterns will have significant implications for the region's economy.

Atlantic Canada's population is already the oldest in Canada.

By 2040, the council says there will be three seniors for every two young people in the region.