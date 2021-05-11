Health care providers, advocates cry foul over stalled action on pharmacare

Doctors and nurses on the front lines of Canada's health system are sounding the alarm after the Liberal government appears to have put its promise of a national pharmacare program on the back burner.



When the Trudeau government delivered its first federal budget in two years last month, it included more than 100 billion dollars in new spending over the three years.



But while there was one brief mention of pharmacare in the 739-page document, it only restated a commitment from 2019 of 500 million dollars for a national program for high-cost drugs for rare diseases.



Dr. Melanie Bechard, a pediatric emergency room physician and chair of Doctors for Medicare, says she was disappointed at the lack of new funding for pharmacare in the budget and says it's an indication the government is not making it a priority.



The Liberals campaigned on a promise to implement national universal pharmacare in their 2019 election platform, and similar commitments have since appeared in throne speeches and mandate letters to the federal health minister.



Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, says nurses across Canada were sure that pharmacare was a ``done deal'' after the last election, but says the budget's lack of focus on making it a reality is concerning, especially in the middle of a health crisis.

