Health experts say no way to predict 'vaccine hangovers'

People who get a COVID-19 vaccine shot could experience a range of side-effects that some are calling a ``vaccine hangover.''



And health experts say there is no real way to predict who will experience it.



Many people may have a bit of pain and swelling in the area of the arm where they received the shot.



But a smaller number might also experience tiredness, headache, muscle pains, chills, fever or nausea.



A recent study shows it is more likely in women, people under the age of 55 and those who have already been infected with COVID-19.



Jason Kindrachuk, a University of Manitoba microbiology assistant professor, says immune systems are complex and very individualized so responses vary.



Joseph Blondeau, head of clinical microbiology at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, says people are also hyperaware of vaccinations right now and could be more likely to report symptoms.



Experts note that occasional side-effects are common among a lot of vaccines, not just the ones for COVID-19.