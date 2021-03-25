Health officials in New Brunswick confirm a dozen new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.



Ten of the cases are in the Edmundston region in the northwest of the province, and most are considered travel-related or close contacts of previously reported cases.



There are two new cases in the Moncton area.



With confirmed variant cases in the Edmundston area, a mass testing clinic will be held there Thursday and Friday to determine if there has been further spread in the region.



A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Carrefour de la Jeunesse school in Edmundston, and both the school and an associated child-care facility in it are closed until April 6.



There are now 63 active cases in New Brunswick, and three patients are hospitalized.