Health officials in New Brunswick report one new case of COVID-19 on Monday

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.



Health officials say the travel-related case involves a person in their 50s in the Edmundston region, in the northwest of the province.



There are 36 active reported COVID-19 infections in New Brunswick and one patient is in hospital with the disease.



Officials say residents as young as 85 will begin receiving vaccinations Wednesday at pharmacies across the province.



They say first-dose clinics are expected to be completed this week for residents of all long-term care homes.



New Brunswick has reported a total of 1,471 infections and 30 deaths linked to the virus.