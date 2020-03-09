Hearing for man accused of killing four people in Fredericton now in doubt

A proposed jury trial to determine the fitness of a Fredericton man accused of killing two police officers and two civilians almost two years ago may be aborted because his lawyer says his client may again be ``unfit.''

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

An earlier jury found Raymond unfit to stand trial, but psychiatrists have since given the opinion that he was fit following treatment.

A jury is scheduled to be chosen March 16 for what Court of Queen's Bench Judge Fred Ferguson calls a ``re-fitness trial.''

But defence lawyer Nathan Gorham told court Friday his client may again be unfit, and a final determination might not be known until the day of the hearing.

Ferguson has scheduled another pre-trial conference for next Friday to provide time to call off the 160 potential jurors if necessary.