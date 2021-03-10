Hearing held to review treatment for man who killed four people in Fredericton

A New Brunswick review board has begun a hearing today to review the treatment order for the man found not criminally responsible in the 2018 killing of four people in Fredericton.

The man is being held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.

In December a judge deemed he was ``high risk'' and ordered that he be detained in a high-security hospital.

He shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello on Aug. 10, 2018.

During the nine-week first-degree murder trial, the defence argued the shooter had a mental illness and believed he was defending himself from demons.

The review board is to meet annually to review his status.

(This article by the Canadian Press has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove the shooter's name)