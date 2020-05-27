Heat alert and response system begins for 2020 season

Heat event surveillance started across New Brunswick this week.

A release states that, if needed, alerts will be issued through the Heat Alert and Response System to inform New Brunswickers and community response partners when a heat event is coming.

The province says the heat alert system has three levels based on factors that characterize an extreme heat event that include intensity, duration and nighttime exposure.

Heat alerts are issued base on meteorological information provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Public Health reminds New Brunswickers to take the following actions to prevent a heat illness during any level of heat alert:

- drink plenty of cool fluids, especially water, before feeling thirsty;

- wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing;

- keep the sun out with curtains or blinds;

- plan outdoor activities around cooler parts of the day while respecting physical distancing;

- avoid exposure to the sun;

- never leave someone or an animal in your care in a parked car;

- spend a few hours in a cool place or in an air-conditioned location;

- frequently check-in with vulnerable family members;

- avoid using the stove for cooking a meal;

- take cool showers or baths until refreshed and use your air conditioner if you have one;

- make arrangements to spend time/sleep in a cooler place;

- sprinkle clothing with water;

- splash cool water on your face and back of neck;

Heat alert advisories will be posted on the Department of Health Twitter account, @NBHealth, and the Government of New Brunswick Facebook page.