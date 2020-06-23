Heat Warning extended to Wednesday in N.B.

Environment Canada has extended the Heat Warning in New Brunswick until at least Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for warm and humid conditions to continue today and tomorrow for most of the province, with the possibility some southeastern areas could exceed the warning criteria again on Thursday.

The weather agency says to expect a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a Humidex value in the mid to high thirties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will hover around the 18 degrees Celsius mark Tuesday night.

Tips to beat the heat include shading yourself with an umbrella or wide-brimmed hat and drinking plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Environment Canada is urging the public to watch for symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.