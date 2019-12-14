Heavy rain for N.B. Saturday

Environment Canada has blanketed New Brunswick in a Rainfall Warning for Saturday.

Issued shortly after 4:30 a.m., the warning calls for the rain to begin this morning and continue into Sunday morning.

Forecasters say the precipitation will begin as snow over northern areas, with the highest rainfall amounts expected near the Fundy Coast.

Northern regions could see total rainfall of 20 to 40 mm, while southern areas could see between 30 and 70 mm of rain.

The weather agency warns flooding is possible for low lying areas due to the combination of rain, warmer temperatures causing snow run-off, and the frozen ground's inability to absorb the rainfall.

Environment Canada is also calling for windy conditions, with gusts between 50 and 80 km/h throughout the weekend.

A Wind Warning is also in place for the Tantramar Marsh area on Sunday, where forecasters say wind gusts could top out at 90 km/h.