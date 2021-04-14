Help police ID person of interest in theft near Plaster Rock

The RCMP is asking the public for help identify a person of interest in a theft at a camp in Blue Bell in March.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on March 19th at the camp on Geneau Road and some of the items taken include a Primos trail camera, a Spypoint cellular adapter and an Energizer weatherready lantern.

The individual is described as wearing a hoodie and camouflaged jacket with reflective stripes on the back, and investigators believe they walked or used a snow mobile to access the camp.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who may recognize the individual, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP or Crime Stoppers.