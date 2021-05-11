Heritage, Justice ministers called to defend Bill C-10 changes to Broadcasting Act

Canada's justice and heritage ministers will be recalled to justify a change to the Broadcasting Act that critics warn could erode the rights of individual users who upload content to social media.



The Heritage committee on Monday called for Justice Minister David Lametti and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault to address new questions about Bill C-10 at its next meeting on Friday or as soon as possible afterward.



Work of the 11-member committee has been stalled since Liberal MPs on the committee moved to cut a section of the legislation that expressly excluded user-generated content, such as a photo or statement posted to social media, from regulation.



Only Conservative MPs voted against a Liberal motion to remove Section 4.1, which was passed 7-4 on April 23 with support from New Democrat and Bloc Quebecois members.



That vote, which was made as part of clause-by-clause review of Bill C-10, which will amend the Broadcasting Act to include internet platforms, quickly stirred angry protests and media commentary, with critics arguing that the change may infringe on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.



Guilbeault has said the protests against the bill are unwarranted and threaten to delay Bill C-10's update to the Broadcasting Act. He says the intent of the bill is to give the CRTC power to regulate some activities of large social media platforms when they behave like broadcasters.