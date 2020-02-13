Higgs: NB doing right thing to ensure sustainability of health-care system

New Brunswick's premier admits a backlash to health-care reforms announced this week may hurt him politically.

A defiant Blaine Higgs addressed reporters yesterday, saying his government is convinced it's doing the right things to ensure sustainability of the health-care system.

Effective March 11th, emergency departments in six communities will be closed from midnight to 8 a-m, and the resources redirected to other health services.

The chief executive of the province's English health authority says the six affected E-Rs were only seeing an average of five patients per night, and most of those were not emergencies.