High school students return to daily in-person learning on April 12th

High school students across New Brunswick will return to full-time, in person learning on April 12th.

In a release, Education Minister Dominic Cardy acknowledged the blended learning model was not ideal, adding the changes mean all students in Grades 9 to 12 will be in the classroom every day in the Yellow and Orange Public Health levels.

Students and staff will be required to wear a clean face mask unless they are eating or doing a physical activity, additional spaces will be made available for lunches and breaks and mandatory seating plans will be implemented in classrooms and on buses.

If a positive case is confirmed in a school, it will close for three days to allow for contact tracing, school cleaning, testing of close contacts, and for vaccination programs for students and staff.

In the event that a health zone moves to the Red Level, Public Health will provide direction to schools on whether to return to blended learning protocols.

Government says high school teachers will be invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics organized by regional health authorities next week.

Additional vaccination clinics will be available in the coming weeks for staff in elementary and middle schools, as well as for early childhood service providers and child care staff.